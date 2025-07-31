How much house $1 million buys you in Laredo

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of homes for sale up to $1 million in Laredo, TX.

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Laredo. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

310 Westmont Dr, Laredo

- Price: $1,000,000

- 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,939

- Price per square foot: $253

110 Windsor Rd, Laredo

- Price: $995,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,240

- Price per square foot: $189

3801 Sun Valley Dr, Laredo

- Price: $809,990

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,515

- Price per square foot: $230

306 River Front St, Laredo

- Price: $800,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,207

- Price per square foot: $249

421 Emerald Lake Dr, Laredo

- Price: $795,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,472

- Price per square foot: $228

328 Lake Powell Dr, Laredo

- Price: $783,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,576

- Price per square foot: $218

232 Lake Powell Dr, Laredo

- Price: $755,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,109

- Price per square foot: $183

112 Canterbury Ln, Laredo

- Price: $750,000

- 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,184

- Price per square foot: $179

8912 Siller Lp Loop, Laredo

- Price: $725,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,878

- Price per square foot: $186

202 Lake Powell Dr, Laredo

- Price: $699,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,242

- Price per square foot: $215

105 Sorella Loop, Laredo

- Price: $695,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,591

- Price per square foot: $268

1507 Ocio Dr, Laredo

- Price: $694,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,827

- Price per square foot: $245

104 Andrade Cir, Laredo

- Price: $690,000

- 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,630

- Price per square foot: $190

1505 Ocio Dr, Laredo

- Price: $686,500

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,799

- Price per square foot: $245

4306 Victory Dr, Laredo

- Price: $682,145

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,225

- Price per square foot: $211

1511 Ocio Dr, Laredo

- Price: $681,500

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,767

- Price per square foot: $246

1420 Mier St, Laredo

- Price: $675,000

- 4 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,190

- Price per square foot: $130

4015 Sun Valley Dr, Laredo

- Price: $675,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,226

- Price per square foot: $209

3802 Sun Valley Dr, Laredo

- Price: $661,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,482

- Price per square foot: $189

105 Sunset Dr, Laredo

- Price: $650,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,541

- Price per square foot: $183

3304 Pavin Ct, Laredo

- Price: $650,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,941

- Price per square foot: $221

3013 Robert Frost Dr, Laredo

- Price: $647,500

- 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,259

- Price per square foot: $198

3715 Josefina Dr, Laredo

- Price: $639,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,093

- Price per square foot: $206

3709 Sun Valley Dr, Laredo

- Price: $635,990

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,830

- Price per square foot: $224

4013 Sun Valley Dr, Laredo

- Price: $622,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,824

- Price per square foot: $220

3702 Tahoe Dr, Laredo

- Price: $620,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,628

- Price per square foot: $235

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,396

- Price per square foot: $227

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,392

- Price per square foot: $227

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,662

- Price per square foot: $601

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,153

- Price per square foot: $317

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,001

- Price per square foot: $999

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,670

- Price per square foot: $598

