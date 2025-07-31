How much house $1 million buys you in Killeen

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of homes for sale up to $1 million in Killeen, TX. (Arina P Habich // Shutterstock/Arina P Habich // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Killeen. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

510 Amber Jill Cv, Killeen
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,541
- Price per square foot: $220
- See 510 Amber Jill Cv, Killeen on Redfin.com

8305 Dorset Dr, Killeen
- Price: $884,900
- 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,570
- Price per square foot: $193
- See 8305 Dorset Dr, Killeen on Redfin.com

375 Amber Jill Cv, Killeen
- Price: $859,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,934
- Price per square foot: $293
- See 375 Amber Jill Cv, Killeen on Redfin.com

2600 Pecan Creek Rd, Killeen
- Price: $830,500
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,575
- Price per square foot: $232
- See 2600 Pecan Creek Rd, Killeen on Redfin.com

1010 Llewelyn Dr, Killeen
- Price: $829,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,248
- Price per square foot: $255
- See 1010 Llewelyn Dr, Killeen on Redfin.com

5403 E Riverwood Ct, Killeen
- Price: $799,500
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,375
- Price per square foot: $236
- See 5403 E Riverwood Ct, Killeen on Redfin.com

299 White Oak Dr, Killeen
- Price: $695,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,394
- Price per square foot: $290
- See 299 White Oak Dr, Killeen on Redfin.com

7623 Palladium Loop, Killeen
- Price: $684,950
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,187
- Price per square foot: $214
- See 7623 Palladium Loop, Killeen on Redfin.com

2110 Lakeview Loop, Killeen
- Price: $649,950
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,252
- Price per square foot: $199
- See 2110 Lakeview Loop, Killeen on Redfin.com

8000 Gold Dr, Killeen
- Price: $619,500
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,198
- Price per square foot: $193
- See 8000 Gold Dr, Killeen on Redfin.com

7606 Aluminum Dr, Killeen
- Price: $599,900
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,687
- Price per square foot: $162
- See 7606 Aluminum Dr, Killeen on Redfin.com

8505 Grand Oaks Ln, Killeen
- Price: $595,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,904
- Price per square foot: $204
- See 8505 Grand Oaks Ln, Killeen on Redfin.com

641 Riverside Dr, Killeen
- Price: $594,900
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,110
- Price per square foot: $535
- See 641 Riverside Dr, Killeen on Redfin.com

8401 Callahan Dr, Killeen
- Price: $585,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,347
- Price per square foot: $174
- See 8401 Callahan Dr, Killeen on Redfin.com

1717 Creek Place Dr, Killeen
- Price: $569,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,152
- Price per square foot: $264
- See 1717 Creek Place Dr, Killeen on Redfin.com

498 Aspen Cir, Killeen
- Price: $550,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,309
- Price per square foot: $238
- See 498 Aspen Cir, Killeen on Redfin.com

7903 Zircon Dr, Killeen
- Price: $545,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,749
- Price per square foot: $145
- See 7903 Zircon Dr, Killeen on Redfin.com

5305 Westcliff Rd, Killeen
- Price: $545,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,705
- Price per square foot: $201
- See 5305 Westcliff Rd, Killeen on Redfin.com

8302 Elander Dr, Killeen
- Price: $544,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,363
- Price per square foot: $161
- See 8302 Elander Dr, Killeen on Redfin.com

5003 Lakeshore Dr, Killeen
- Price: $519,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,370
- Price per square foot: $219
- See 5003 Lakeshore Dr, Killeen on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299

    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!