How much house $1 million buys you in Killeen

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of homes for sale up to $1 million in Killeen, TX.

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Killeen. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

510 Amber Jill Cv, Killeen

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,541

- Price per square foot: $220

- See 510 Amber Jill Cv, Killeen on Redfin.com

8305 Dorset Dr, Killeen

- Price: $884,900

- 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,570

- Price per square foot: $193

- See 8305 Dorset Dr, Killeen on Redfin.com

375 Amber Jill Cv, Killeen

- Price: $859,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,934

- Price per square foot: $293

- See 375 Amber Jill Cv, Killeen on Redfin.com

2600 Pecan Creek Rd, Killeen

- Price: $830,500

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,575

- Price per square foot: $232

- See 2600 Pecan Creek Rd, Killeen on Redfin.com

1010 Llewelyn Dr, Killeen

- Price: $829,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,248

- Price per square foot: $255

- See 1010 Llewelyn Dr, Killeen on Redfin.com

5403 E Riverwood Ct, Killeen

- Price: $799,500

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,375

- Price per square foot: $236

- See 5403 E Riverwood Ct, Killeen on Redfin.com

299 White Oak Dr, Killeen

- Price: $695,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,394

- Price per square foot: $290

- See 299 White Oak Dr, Killeen on Redfin.com

7623 Palladium Loop, Killeen

- Price: $684,950

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,187

- Price per square foot: $214

- See 7623 Palladium Loop, Killeen on Redfin.com

2110 Lakeview Loop, Killeen

- Price: $649,950

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,252

- Price per square foot: $199

- See 2110 Lakeview Loop, Killeen on Redfin.com

8000 Gold Dr, Killeen

- Price: $619,500

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,198

- Price per square foot: $193

- See 8000 Gold Dr, Killeen on Redfin.com

7606 Aluminum Dr, Killeen

- Price: $599,900

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,687

- Price per square foot: $162

- See 7606 Aluminum Dr, Killeen on Redfin.com

8505 Grand Oaks Ln, Killeen

- Price: $595,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,904

- Price per square foot: $204

- See 8505 Grand Oaks Ln, Killeen on Redfin.com

641 Riverside Dr, Killeen

- Price: $594,900

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,110

- Price per square foot: $535

- See 641 Riverside Dr, Killeen on Redfin.com

8401 Callahan Dr, Killeen

- Price: $585,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,347

- Price per square foot: $174

- See 8401 Callahan Dr, Killeen on Redfin.com

1717 Creek Place Dr, Killeen

- Price: $569,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,152

- Price per square foot: $264

- See 1717 Creek Place Dr, Killeen on Redfin.com

498 Aspen Cir, Killeen

- Price: $550,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,309

- Price per square foot: $238

- See 498 Aspen Cir, Killeen on Redfin.com

7903 Zircon Dr, Killeen

- Price: $545,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,749

- Price per square foot: $145

- See 7903 Zircon Dr, Killeen on Redfin.com

5305 Westcliff Rd, Killeen

- Price: $545,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,705

- Price per square foot: $201

- See 5305 Westcliff Rd, Killeen on Redfin.com

8302 Elander Dr, Killeen

- Price: $544,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,363

- Price per square foot: $161

- See 8302 Elander Dr, Killeen on Redfin.com

5003 Lakeshore Dr, Killeen

- Price: $519,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,370

- Price per square foot: $219

- See 5003 Lakeshore Dr, Killeen on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,396

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,392

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,662

- Price per square foot: $601

- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,153

- Price per square foot: $317

- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,001

- Price per square foot: $999

- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,670

- Price per square foot: $598

- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.