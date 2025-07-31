How much house $1 million buys you in El Paso

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of homes for sale up to $1 million in El Paso, TX. (scarp577 // Shutterstock/scarp577 // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in El Paso. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

6041 Torrey Pines Dr, El Paso
- Price: $997,500
- 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,789
- Price per square foot: $208
- See 6041 Torrey Pines Dr, El Paso on Redfin.com

6356 Calle Del Rio Ln, El Paso
- Price: $985,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,702
- Price per square foot: $209
- See 6356 Calle Del Rio Ln, El Paso on Redfin.com

4705 Jacaranda Ln, El Paso
- Price: $950,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,046
- Price per square foot: $188
- See 4705 Jacaranda Ln, El Paso on Redfin.com

14633 Tierra Fortaleza Ave, El Paso
- Price: $950,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,424
- Price per square foot: $277
- See 14633 Tierra Fortaleza Ave, El Paso on Redfin.com

6420 Cadence River Dr, El Paso
- Price: $945,900
- 6 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,226
- Price per square foot: $293
- See 6420 Cadence River Dr, El Paso on Redfin.com

6418 Cadence River Dr, El Paso
- Price: $935,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,226
- Price per square foot: $290
- See 6418 Cadence River Dr, El Paso on Redfin.com

6328 Camino Nogal Dr, El Paso
- Price: $928,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,018
- Price per square foot: $307
- See 6328 Camino Nogal Dr, El Paso on Redfin.com

5532 Ventana Del Sol Dr, El Paso
- Price: $925,000
- 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,275
- Price per square foot: $282
- See 5532 Ventana Del Sol Dr, El Paso on Redfin.com

6413 Calle Lomas Dr, El Paso
- Price: $899,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,546
- Price per square foot: $197
- See 6413 Calle Lomas Dr, El Paso on Redfin.com

1005 Singing Hills Dr, El Paso
- Price: $898,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,448
- Price per square foot: $260
- See 1005 Singing Hills Dr, El Paso on Redfin.com

1605 Billy Casper Dr, El Paso
- Price: $896,000
- 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,651
- Price per square foot: $158
- See 1605 Billy Casper Dr, El Paso on Redfin.com

11179 Leo Collins Dr, El Paso
- Price: $895,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,803
- Price per square foot: $235
- See 11179 Leo Collins Dr, El Paso on Redfin.com

1244 Calle Del Sur Dr, El Paso
- Price: $890,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,705
- Price per square foot: $189
- See 1244 Calle Del Sur Dr, El Paso on Redfin.com

860 West Gate, El Paso
- Price: $890,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,930
- Price per square foot: $303
- See 860 West Gate, El Paso on Redfin.com

840 West Gate, El Paso
- Price: $890,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,930
- Price per square foot: $303
- See 840 West Gate, El Paso on Redfin.com

6416 Cadence River Dr, El Paso
- Price: $886,900
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,056
- Price per square foot: $290
- See 6416 Cadence River Dr, El Paso on Redfin.com

5935 Westside Dr, El Paso
- Price: $880,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,948
- Price per square foot: $298
- See 5935 Westside Dr, El Paso on Redfin.com

7402 Wooden Nickel Dr, El Paso
- Price: $829,950
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,979
- Price per square foot: $278
- See 7402 Wooden Nickel Dr, El Paso on Redfin.com

600 LA Cruz Dr, El Paso
- Price: $829,900
- 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,210
- Price per square foot: $258
- See 600 LA Cruz Dr, El Paso on Redfin.com

1848 Cimarron Park Dr, El Paso
- Price: $799,900
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,934
- Price per square foot: $272
- See 1848 Cimarron Park Dr, El Paso on Redfin.com

7367 Cimarron Rim Dr, El Paso
- Price: $799,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,875
- Price per square foot: $278
- See 7367 Cimarron Rim Dr, El Paso on Redfin.com

7363 Cimarron Rim Dr, El Paso
- Price: $799,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,875
- Price per square foot: $278
- See 7363 Cimarron Rim Dr, El Paso on Redfin.com

7353 Cimarron Rim Dr, El Paso
- Price: $789,900
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,967
- Price per square foot: $266
- See 7353 Cimarron Rim Dr, El Paso on Redfin.com

7349 Cimarron Rim Dr, El Paso
- Price: $778,964
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,926
- Price per square foot: $266
- See 7349 Cimarron Rim Dr, El Paso on Redfin.com

5051 Montoya Dr, El Paso
- Price: $775,000
- 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,848
- Price per square foot: $159
- See 5051 Montoya Dr, El Paso on Redfin.com

652 Bir Cir, El Paso
- Price: $769,999
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,984
- Price per square foot: $258
- See 652 Bir Cir, El Paso on Redfin.com

12081 E Paseo DE Amor Ln E, El Paso
- Price: $769,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,718
- Price per square foot: $206
- See 12081 E Paseo DE Amor Ln E, El Paso on Redfin.com

1701 Elm St, El Paso
- Price: $765,000
- 7 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,061
- Price per square foot: $126
- See 1701 Elm St, El Paso on Redfin.com

6464 Calle Del Sol Dr, El Paso
- Price: $760,000
- 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,361
- Price per square foot: $174
- See 6464 Calle Del Sol Dr, El Paso on Redfin.com

6570 Eagle Ridge Dr, El Paso
- Price: $760,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,580
- Price per square foot: $212
- See 6570 Eagle Ridge Dr, El Paso on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299

    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!