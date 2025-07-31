How much house $1 million buys you in Corpus Christi

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.
While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.
Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.
"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."
So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Corpus Christi. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.
146 Villa Pamplona Dr, Port Aransas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,271
- Price per square foot: $440
- See 146 Villa Pamplona Dr, Port Aransas on Redfin.com
15266 Main Royal, Corpus Christi
- Price: $999,999
- 6 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,237
- Price per square foot: $308
- See 15266 Main Royal, Corpus Christi on Redfin.com
7557 Welkan Cv, Port Aransas
- Price: $999,999
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,603
- Price per square foot: $384
- See 7557 Welkan Cv, Port Aransas on Redfin.com
6109 Jakes Wake, Corpus Christi
- Price: $999,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,901
- Price per square foot: $256
- See 6109 Jakes Wake, Corpus Christi on Redfin.com
13514 King Phillip Ct, Corpus Christi
- Price: $999,900
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,000
- Price per square foot: $333
- See 13514 King Phillip Ct, Corpus Christi on Redfin.com
13717 Three Fathoms Bank Dr, Corpus Christi
- Price: $999,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,363
- Price per square foot: $423
- See 13717 Three Fathoms Bank Dr, Corpus Christi on Redfin.com
15849 El Soccorro, Corpus Christi
- Price: $997,500
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,915
- Price per square foot: $342
- See 15849 El Soccorro, Corpus Christi on Redfin.com
2542 Pacific Vw, Corpus Christi
- Price: $995,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,670
- Price per square foot: $271
- See 2542 Pacific Vw, Corpus Christi on Redfin.com
15806 Punta Espada, Corpus Christi
- Price: $995,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,114
- Price per square foot: $319
- See 15806 Punta Espada, Corpus Christi on Redfin.com
13953 Dasmarinas Dr, Corpus Christi
- Price: $995,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,702
- Price per square foot: $368
- See 13953 Dasmarinas Dr, Corpus Christi on Redfin.com
14134 Palo Seco Dr, Corpus Christi
- Price: $990,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,048
- Price per square foot: $324
- See 14134 Palo Seco Dr, Corpus Christi on Redfin.com
5310 Capernaum Ct, Corpus Christi
- Price: $989,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,241
- Price per square foot: $233
- See 5310 Capernaum Ct, Corpus Christi on Redfin.com
14106 Palo Seco Dr, Corpus Christi
- Price: $989,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,687
- Price per square foot: $368
- See 14106 Palo Seco Dr, Corpus Christi on Redfin.com
8102 Nazareth Dr, Corpus Christi
- Price: $985,232
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,941
- Price per square foot: $249
- See 8102 Nazareth Dr, Corpus Christi on Redfin.com
16029 Cuttysark St, Corpus Christi
- Price: $985,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,777
- Price per square foot: $354
- See 16029 Cuttysark St, Corpus Christi on Redfin.com
13641 Camino De Oro, Corpus Christi
- Price: $975,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,211
- Price per square foot: $303
- See 13641 Camino De Oro, Corpus Christi on Redfin.com
5716 S Oso Pkwy, Corpus Christi
- Price: $974,900
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,614
- Price per square foot: $269
- See 5716 S Oso Pkwy, Corpus Christi on Redfin.com
2567 Balchuck, Corpus Christi
- Price: $970,500
- 7 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,209
- Price per square foot: $230
- See 2567 Balchuck, Corpus Christi on Redfin.com
1461 Dancing Elk Dr, Corpus Christi
- Price: $968,500
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,316
- Price per square foot: $292
- See 1461 Dancing Elk Dr, Corpus Christi on Redfin.com
1486 Dos Estrellas Dr, Corpus Christi
- Price: $965,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,712
- Price per square foot: $259
- See 1486 Dos Estrellas Dr, Corpus Christi on Redfin.com
15130 Reales Dr, Corpus Christi
- Price: $950,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,985
- Price per square foot: $318
- See 15130 Reales Dr, Corpus Christi on Redfin.com
15230 Isabella Ct, Corpus Christi
- Price: $950,000
- 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,845
- Price per square foot: $333
- See 15230 Isabella Ct, Corpus Christi on Redfin.com
204 Bayshore Dr, Ingleside On The Bay
- Price: $950,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,104
- Price per square foot: $451
- See 204 Bayshore Dr, Ingleside On The Bay on Redfin.com
15341 Isabella Ct, Corpus Christi
- Price: $950,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,713
- Price per square foot: $554
- See 15341 Isabella Ct, Corpus Christi on Redfin.com
110 Porto Villageo Dr, Port Aransas
- Price: $949,500
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,274
- Price per square foot: $745
- See 110 Porto Villageo Dr, Port Aransas on Redfin.com
6745 Seacomber #609, Port Aransas
- Price: $949,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,679
- Price per square foot: $565
- See 6745 Seacomber #609, Port Aransas on Redfin.com
14414 E Cabana St Unit A & B, Corpus Christi
- Price: $945,000
- 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,400
- Price per square foot: $277
- See 14414 E Cabana St Unit A & B, Corpus Christi on Redfin.com
210 Escape Unit 3B, Port Aransas
- Price: $945,000
- 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,724
- Price per square foot: $548
- See 210 Escape Unit 3B, Port Aransas on Redfin.com
6649 Seacomber #310, Port Aransas
- Price: $939,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,678
- Price per square foot: $559
- See 6649 Seacomber #310, Port Aransas on Redfin.com
$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country
215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com
5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com
2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com
6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com
206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com
3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.