How much house $1 million buys you in Austin

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.
While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.
Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.
"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."
So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Austin. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.
7820 Oteka Cv, Austin
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,672
- Price per square foot: $272
- See 7820 Oteka Cv, Austin on Redfin.com
482 Running Bird Rd, Austin
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,980
- Price per square foot: $335
- See 482 Running Bird Rd, Austin on Redfin.com
2800 Waymaker Way #63, Austin
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,806
- Price per square foot: $356
- See 2800 Waymaker Way #63, Austin on Redfin.com
5013 Rob Scott St, Austin
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,700
- Price per square foot: $370
- See 5013 Rob Scott St, Austin on Redfin.com
16443 Lake Loop Dr, Austin
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,682
- Price per square foot: $372
- See 16443 Lake Loop Dr, Austin on Redfin.com
8714 Silverhill Ln, Austin
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,950
- Price per square foot: $512
- See 8714 Silverhill Ln, Austin on Redfin.com
3400 Clawson Rd, Austin
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,764
- Price per square foot: $566
- See 3400 Clawson Rd, Austin on Redfin.com
222 West Ave #1404, Austin
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,123
- Price per square foot: $890
- See 222 West Ave #1404, Austin on Redfin.com
2032 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
- Square feet: 1,108
- Price per square foot: $902
- See 2032 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin on Redfin.com
394 Leaning Rock Rdg, Austin
- Price: $999,999
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,833
- Price per square foot: $352
- See 394 Leaning Rock Rdg, Austin on Redfin.com
2105 Sl Davis Ave #1, Austin
- Price: $999,999
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,014
- Price per square foot: $496
- See 2105 Sl Davis Ave #1, Austin on Redfin.com
4612 Avenue B, Austin
- Price: $999,998
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,908
- Price per square foot: $524
- See 4612 Avenue B, Austin on Redfin.com
5414 Duval St, Austin
- Price: $999,990
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,108
- Price per square foot: $474
- See 5414 Duval St, Austin on Redfin.com
395 Leaning Rock Rdg, Austin
- Price: $999,900
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,791
- Price per square foot: $263
- See 395 Leaning Rock Rdg, Austin on Redfin.com
409 July Johnson Dr, Austin
- Price: $999,900
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,181
- Price per square foot: $314
- See 409 July Johnson Dr, Austin on Redfin.com
210 Lavaca St #2311, Austin
- Price: $999,900
- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,423
- Price per square foot: $702
- See 210 Lavaca St #2311, Austin on Redfin.com
6601 Needham Ln, Austin
- Price: $999,500
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,454
- Price per square foot: $289
- See 6601 Needham Ln, Austin on Redfin.com
1904 Sl Davis Ave #1, Austin
- Price: $999,500
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,718
- Price per square foot: $367
- See 1904 Sl Davis Ave #1, Austin on Redfin.com
114 Hazelnut Ct, Driftwood
- Price: $999,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,558
- Price per square foot: $280
- See 114 Hazelnut Ct, Driftwood on Redfin.com
260 Saltgrass Cv, Austin
- Price: $999,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,434
- Price per square foot: $290
- See 260 Saltgrass Cv, Austin on Redfin.com
250 Leaning Rock Rdg, Austin
- Price: $999,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,050
- Price per square foot: $327
- See 250 Leaning Rock Rdg, Austin on Redfin.com
4604 Fawnwood Cv, Austin
- Price: $999,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,530
- Price per square foot: $394
- See 4604 Fawnwood Cv, Austin on Redfin.com
4231 Westlake Dr Unit C2, Austin
- Price: $999,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,374
- Price per square foot: $420
- See 4231 Westlake Dr Unit C2, Austin on Redfin.com
1305 Walnut Ave, Austin
- Price: $999,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,290
- Price per square foot: $436
- See 1305 Walnut Ave, Austin on Redfin.com
2003 Wilson St #2, Austin
- Price: $999,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,234
- Price per square foot: $447
- See 2003 Wilson St #2, Austin on Redfin.com
3415 Neal St, Austin
- Price: $999,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,213
- Price per square foot: $451
- See 3415 Neal St, Austin on Redfin.com
710 Philco Dr, Austin
- Price: $999,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,118
- Price per square foot: $471
- See 710 Philco Dr, Austin on Redfin.com
3507 Neal St #1, Austin
- Price: $999,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,096
- Price per square foot: $476
- See 3507 Neal St #1, Austin on Redfin.com
2612 Hidalgo St, Austin
- Price: $999,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,704
- Price per square foot: $586
- See 2612 Hidalgo St, Austin on Redfin.com
2209 S 1st St #108, Austin
- Price: $999,000
- 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
- Square feet: 1,502
- Price per square foot: $665
- See 2209 S 1st St #108, Austin on Redfin.com
$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country
215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com
5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com
2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com
6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com
206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com
3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.