How HARDY helped Ella Langley 'Be Her'

Ella Langley's new Dandelion cut, "Be Her," is out now, along with its music video, which Ella helped direct.

"She don't need validation or much of anything," Ella sings on the track, co-written with HARDY.

“I knew ‘Be Her’ was a hit the second we started writing it,” HARDY says. “It’s one of those songs that basically wrote itself. We were done in 30 minutes. Those are always the best ones."

"It’s so fun to watch Ella and the rocket ship that she’s on, and I’m just happy to be a part of it," he adds.

The rocket ride continues, as all 16 dates on The Dandelion Tour have sold out ahead of its May kickoff, just as "Choosin' Texas" tops both the Billboard Hot 100 and Country Airplay charts.

"Be Her" is the third track released from Ella's second album so far, following the title song and her current hit. Dandelion arrives in full April 10.

