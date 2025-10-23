How gas prices have changed in the U.S. in the last week Oct. 23, 2025

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Mansfield using data from AAA.

CheapInsurance.com compiled statistics on gas prices in the U.S. using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of October 23.

U.S. by the numbers

- Gas current price: $3.07

- Week change: +$0.01 (+0.5%)

- Year change: -$0.08 (-2.7%)

- Historical expensive gas price: $5.02 (6/14/22)

- Diesel current price: $3.63

- Week change: -$0.02 (-0.5%)

- Year change: +$0.04 (+1.2%)

- Historical expensive diesel price: $5.82 (6/19/22)

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Henderson, KY: $2.41

#2. Elizabethtown-Fort Knox, KY: $2.46

#3. Biloxi-Gulfport-Pascagoula, MS: $2.48

Read on to see which metros have the most expensive gas prices.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Rangsarit Chaiyakun // Shutterstock

#5. Salinas, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.73

(Stacker/Stacker)

Daniel Avram // Shutterstock

#4. Santa Rosa, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.74

(Stacker/Stacker)

Istvan Csak // Shutterstock

#3. Napa, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.78

(Stacker/Stacker)

jittawit21 // Shutterstock

#2. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.88

(Stacker/Stacker)

Elen Nika // Shutterstock

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI

- Regular gas price: $4.96

This story was produced by CheapInsurance.com and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.