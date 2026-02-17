'How Far Does a Goodbye Go'? All the way to #1 for Jason Aldean

Jason Aldean's "How Far Does a Goodbye Go" has made it all the way to #1 on both the Mediabase and Billboard Country Airplay charts.

"Man, I thought 30 was a milestone…now we're sitting at 31 number one songs. That's pretty wild," Jason says in a Facebook post. "Thank you to country radio, my team, our streaming partners, the songwriters and every one of y'all who've listened and turned these songs into something bigger than we ever imagined."

Jason's now tied for the fourth most number ones on the Billboard Country Airplay chart since its start in 1990, putting him in the ranks of George Strait, Alan Jackson and Luke Bryan.

"How Far Does a Goodbye Go" is the lead single from Jason's Songs About Us album, which drops April 24.

On Thursday, he takes his Full Throttle World Tour Down Under, headlining his first show in New Zealand before heading to Australia.

