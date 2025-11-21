'How Do I Let You Go': Parmalee's emotional tribute to their fathers

As Parmalee's latest hit nears #1, the North Carolina band is releasing a very personal new song.
"How Do I Let You Go" was inspired by their fathers, who also inspired them to play music.
"This song is a note to our dads and the friends we lost too soon," lead singer Matt Thomas says. "Myself, [my brother] Scott [Thomas] and [lifelong friend] Josh [McSwain] grew up playing in bands with our dads. [Cousin] Barry [Knox] eventually joined that band too."
"One of the hardest things is knowing they never got to see us fulfill our dreams of playing music for a living," Matt says. "Even so, they've been with us every step of the way, and we know every night they have the best seat in the house."
"How Do I Let You Go" is the first new music from Parmalee since they put out their Fell in Love with a Cowgirl EP in April. The lead single, "Cowgirl," is currently in the top five and still climbing.
