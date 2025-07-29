Hillary Scott’s fourth daughter joins the family

By Stephen Hubbard

Lady A‘s Hillary Scott and husband Chris Tyrell welcomed their fourth daughter on Friday.

“We are over the moon to introduce you to Selah Jean! She was born 7/25/25," the two tell People. “She has filled our hearts with joy and her sisters are already the BEST helpers.”

Selah joins older sisters Eisele Kaye, who’s 12, and 7-year-old twins Emory JoAnn and Betsy Mack.

“Her name means ‘pause and reflect’ and ‘god is gracious,’ and in the few short days she’s been here with us, we can already see that she embodies both of those phrases,” her parents explain. “She truly feels like the most priceless gift — like Christmas in July!”

Hillary’s Lady A bandmate Charles Kelley and his wife happen to be expecting their second child as well.

