The recruiting race for the Class of 2026 is already heating up — not just on the field, but in the increasingly complex ecosystem of modern college football, where NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) deals are reshaping how programs and players navigate early recruitment. For elite underclassmen, talent alone is no longer the only factor drawing attention; marketability, social media presence, and brand potential are now playing pivotal roles in how offers are extended and decisions are made. The top recruits in the 2026 cycle are not only physically advanced and highly skilled — they're entering high school with endorsement potential and media savviness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Class of 2026 football recruits from Texas using data from 247Sports. Here's the players from Texas set to dominate Saturdays (and potentially Sundays) for years to come.

#20. Jayden Warren (WR)

- National rank: #136 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #19

- College: not committed

- Offers: Nebraska, Houston, SMU, TCU, Oklahoma

- High school: Iowa Colony (Rosharon, TX)

#19. Zion Robinson (WR)

- National rank: #134 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #18

- College: not committed

- Offers: Stanford, Miami, TCU, Michigan, Arizona

- High school: Mansfield (Mansfield, TX)

#18. Jermaine Bishop (ATH)

- National rank: #129 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #8

- College: Texas

- Offers: Texas, Houston, USC, Arkansas, Baylor

- High school: Willis (Willis, TX)

#17. Kevin Ford Jr. (Edge)

- National rank: #116 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #15

- College: not committed

- Offers: Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Auburn, USC, Alabama

- High school: Duncanville (Duncanville, TX)

#16. Kaydon Finley (WR)

- National rank: #111 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #15

- College: not committed

- Offers: Texas, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Louisville, Arizona State

- High school: Aledo (Aledo, TX)

#15. Jordan Clay (WR)

- National rank: #110 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #14

- College: not committed

- Offers: Oklahoma, Baylor, Colorado, Arizona State, Arkansas

- High school: Madison (San Antonio, TX)

#14. Jake Fette (QB)

- National rank: #107 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #10

- College: Arizona State

- Offers: Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, California, Houston

- High school: Del Valle (El Paso, TX)

#13. Bowe Bentley (QB)

- National rank: #94 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #9

- College: not committed

- Offers: Oklahoma, LSU, Arizona, Boston College, California

- High school: Celina (Celina, TX)

#12. Javian Osborne (RB)

- National rank: #89 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #6

- College: Notre Dame

- Offers: Notre Dame, Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Baylor

- High school: Forney (Forney, TX)

#11. Jaimeon Winfield (DL)

- National rank: #85 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #10

- College: USC

- Offers: USC, Alabama, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn

- High school: Richardson (Richardson, TX)

#10. Jonathan Hatton Jr. (RB)

- National rank: #77 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #5

- College: Texas A&M

- Offers: Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Alabama, Arizona State, Arkansas

- High school: Steele (Cibolo, TX)

#9. Tradarian Ball (RB)

- National rank: #59 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #4

- College: Oregon

- Offers: Oregon, Arizona State, Arkansas, Arkansas State, Baylor

- High school: Texas High (Texarkana, TX)

#8. Jalen Lott (ATH)

- National rank: #49 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #5

- College: not committed

- Offers: Oregon, Texas, USC, LSU, Georgia

- High school: Panther Creek (Frisco, TX)

#7. KJ Edwards (RB)

- National rank: #42 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #3

- College: not committed

- Offers: Texas, Texas A&M, LSU, Alabama, Colorado

- High school: Carthage (Carthage, TX)

#6. Ethan Feaster (WR)

- National rank: #41 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #4

- College: not committed

- Offers: LSU, Texas A&M, USC, Alabama, Arizona

- High school: DeSoto (DeSoto, TX)

#5. Jamarion Carlton (DL)

- National rank: #40 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #4

- College: not committed

- Offers: Baylor, Texas A&M, Texas, LSU, Arizona State

- High school: Temple (Temple, TX)

#4. Davian Groce (ATH)

- National rank: #37 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #3

- College: not committed

- Offers: Baylor, Houston, Florida, Oklahoma, Texas A&M

- High school: Lone Star (Frisco, TX)

#3. John Turntine III (IOL)

- National rank: #35 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #3

- College: not committed

- Offers: Texas, Texas A&M, Michigan, Tennessee, Georgia

- High school: North Crowley (Fort Worth, TX)

#2. Keisean Henderson (QB)

- National rank: #18 (5 stars)

- Position rank: #4

- College: Houston

- Offers: Houston, Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss

- High school: Legacy the School of Sport Sciences (Spring, TX)

#1. Felix Ojo (OT)

- National rank: #7 (5 stars)

- Position rank: #2

- College: not committed

- Offers: Oklahoma, Texas, Michigan, Ohio State, Florida

- High school: Lake Ridge (Mansfield, TX)