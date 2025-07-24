Stacker compiled a ranking of the highest-earning counties in Texas.

Data shows that annual annual income depends heavily on an individual's educational attainment, race, ethnicity, gender, and even location. One cluster of the United States is particularly well off: The five of the seven counties with the highest median household income in the country can be found in the Washington D.C. metropolitan areas of Maryland and Northern Virginia. These counties can likely attribute their wealth to their proximity to Washington D.C., which attracts highly educated and skilled people in areas of law and public policy. And people in those fields often marry each other, making two high-earning households one very high-earning household.

The 2023 real median household income in the U.S. was $80,610, an increase of 4.0% from 2022, the first statistically significant annual increase in real median household income since 2019.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning counties in Texas using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by 2023 5-year estimate median household income.

#50. Medina County

- Median household income: $73,462

- Households earning over $100k: 36.1%

- Households earning less than $25k: 16.4%

#49. Dallas County

- Median household income: $74,149

- Households earning over $100k: 36.2%

- Households earning less than $25k: 14.1%

#48. Sherman County

- Median household income: $74,167

- Households earning over $100k: 33.5%

- Households earning less than $25k: 11.1%

#47. Sutton County

- Median household income: $75,000

- Households earning over $100k: 31.8%

- Households earning less than $25k: 12.8%

#46. Washington County

- Median household income: $75,085

- Households earning over $100k: 33.0%

- Households earning less than $25k: 17.6%

#45. Austin County

- Median household income: $75,994

- Households earning over $100k: 37.9%

- Households earning less than $25k: 16.4%

#44. Waller County

- Median household income: $76,135

- Households earning over $100k: 37.4%

- Households earning less than $25k: 11.9%

#43. Oldham County

- Median household income: $76,402

- Households earning over $100k: 37.7%

- Households earning less than $25k: 11.9%

#42. Fayette County

- Median household income: $76,541

- Households earning over $100k: 36.4%

- Households earning less than $25k: 15.3%

#41. Gaines County

- Median household income: $76,605

- Households earning over $100k: 37.2%

- Households earning less than $25k: 13.1%

#40. Andrews County

- Median household income: $76,902

- Households earning over $100k: 39.2%

- Households earning less than $25k: 15.1%

#39. Lampasas County

- Median household income: $76,919

- Households earning over $100k: 36.1%

- Households earning less than $25k: 12.4%

#38. Martin County

- Median household income: $77,083

- Households earning over $100k: 41.9%

- Households earning less than $25k: 12.8%

#37. Burnet County

- Median household income: $77,158

- Households earning over $100k: 38.3%

- Households earning less than $25k: 12.6%

#36. Clay County

- Median household income: $77,355

- Households earning over $100k: 36.1%

- Households earning less than $25k: 14.7%

#35. Sterling County

- Median household income: $78,750

- Households earning over $100k: 48.2%

- Households earning less than $25k: 5.2%

#34. Randall County

- Median household income: $80,905

- Households earning over $100k: 38.9%

- Households earning less than $25k: 13.0%

#33. Crockett County

- Median household income: $81,739

- Households earning over $100k: 48.8%

- Households earning less than $25k: 4.8%

#32. Johnson County

- Median household income: $81,826

- Households earning over $100k: 39.6%

- Households earning less than $25k: 12.2%

#31. Tarrant County

- Median household income: $81,905

- Households earning over $100k: 40.5%

- Households earning less than $25k: 11.8%

#30. Hartley County

- Median household income: $82,122

- Households earning over $100k: 38.4%

- Households earning less than $25k: 9.2%

#29. Yoakum County

- Median household income: $82,261

- Households earning over $100k: 35.7%

- Households earning less than $25k: 10.1%

#28. Bastrop County

- Median household income: $82,730

- Households earning over $100k: 40.9%

- Households earning less than $25k: 13.2%

#27. Somervell County

- Median household income: $83,382

- Households earning over $100k: 45.1%

- Households earning less than $25k: 12.4%

#26. Carson County

- Median household income: $84,583

- Households earning over $100k: 41.9%

- Households earning less than $25k: 9.2%

#25. Galveston County

- Median household income: $85,348

- Households earning over $100k: 43.3%

- Households earning less than $25k: 14.9%

#24. Hays County

- Median household income: $85,827

- Households earning over $100k: 42.6%

- Households earning less than $25k: 12.3%

#23. Hood County

- Median household income: $86,802

- Households earning over $100k: 42.8%

- Households earning less than $25k: 11.0%

#22. Blanco County

- Median household income: $87,564

- Households earning over $100k: 42.5%

- Households earning less than $25k: 13.3%

#21. Kaufman County

- Median household income: $88,606

- Households earning over $100k: 44.3%

- Households earning less than $25k: 10.4%

#20. Wise County

- Median household income: $89,897

- Households earning over $100k: 44.7%

- Households earning less than $25k: 10.2%

#19. Schleicher County

- Median household income: $90,141

- Households earning over $100k: 42.0%

- Households earning less than $25k: 18.0%

#18. Winkler County

- Median household income: $91,898

- Households earning over $100k: 47.6%

- Households earning less than $25k: 15.5%

#17. Wilson County

- Median household income: $92,461

- Households earning over $100k: 47.0%

- Households earning less than $25k: 12.8%

#16. Guadalupe County

- Median household income: $93,776

- Households earning over $100k: 46.5%

- Households earning less than $25k: 9.9%

#15. Midland County

- Median household income: $93,984

- Households earning over $100k: 47.2%

- Households earning less than $25k: 12.4%

#14. Brazoria County

- Median household income: $95,155

- Households earning over $100k: 47.8%

- Households earning less than $25k: 9.7%

#13. Ellis County

- Median household income: $95,898

- Households earning over $100k: 47.8%

- Households earning less than $25k: 8.6%

#12. Travis County

- Median household income: $97,169

- Households earning over $100k: 48.8%

- Households earning less than $25k: 11.2%

#11. Montgomery County

- Median household income: $97,266

- Households earning over $100k: 48.9%

- Households earning less than $25k: 10.2%

#10. Comal County

- Median household income: $99,015

- Households earning over $100k: 49.7%

- Households earning less than $25k: 9.4%

#9. Parker County

- Median household income: $102,099

- Households earning over $100k: 51.3%

- Households earning less than $25k: 10.7%

#8. Glasscock County

- Median household income: $106,806

- Households earning over $100k: 51.7%

- Households earning less than $25k: 15.9%

#7. Chambers County

- Median household income: $108,114

- Households earning over $100k: 52.7%

- Households earning less than $25k: 12.4%

#6. Denton County

- Median household income: $108,185

- Households earning over $100k: 53.9%

- Households earning less than $25k: 7.7%

#5. Williamson County

- Median household income: $108,309

- Households earning over $100k: 54.4%

- Households earning less than $25k: 7.5%

#4. Kendall County

- Median household income: $110,498

- Households earning over $100k: 54.2%

- Households earning less than $25k: 8.2%

#3. Fort Bend County

- Median household income: $113,409

- Households earning over $100k: 55.7%

- Households earning less than $25k: 8.2%

#2. Collin County

- Median household income: $117,588

- Households earning over $100k: 57.3%

- Households earning less than $25k: 7.3%

#1. Rockwall County

- Median household income: $124,917

- Households earning over $100k: 62.4%

- Households earning less than $25k: 5.6%