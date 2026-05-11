Here's your country crib sheet for the 'American Idol' finale

Country fans are in for quite a concert as American Idol crowns a new champion Monday on ABC.

Luke Bryan's set to debut his new song, "Fish Hunt Golf Drink," on the show, as well as duet with contestant Julián Kalel on "A Thousand Miles from Nowhere," Dwight Yoakam's 1993 smash.

He'll also collab with Carrie Underwood and Lionel Richie on "Deep River Woman," a top-10 hit for Lionel and Alabama in 1986. Little Big Town did the honors on Lionel's 2012 Tuskegee album.

Carrie will also take the stage with metal gods Mötley Crüe, following her 2009 cover of the band's iconic "Home Sweet Home."

Lee Ann Womack and Brad Paisley are also part of the lineup, along with Alicia Keys, Blues Traveler, Gin Blossoms, Clay Aiken, En Vogue, Jason Mraz, Nelly, Tori Kelly and more.

Tune in Monday at 8 p.m. ET to watch the three-hour Idol wrap-up live on ABC and Disney+.

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