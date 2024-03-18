Here's what you can expect during 'CMT Music Awards Weekend'

CMT has announced its star-packed program schedule for this year's CMT Music Awards Weekend.

Kicking off April 5 and leading up to the 2024 CMT Music Awards on April 7, the network will air several original programs, headlined by Little Big Town, HARDY and more, as well as a special sneak peek of the awards show on the weekly CMT Hot 20 Countdown.



Here's the full programming for CMT Music Awards Weekend:



Friday, April 5, at 8 p.m. ET: CMT Storytellers: Little Big Town

Saturday, April 6, at 9 a.m. ET: CMT Hot 20 Countdown: CMT Music Awards Preview

Saturday, April 6, at 8 p.m. ET: CMT Crossroads: Nickelback & HARDY

Sunday, April 7, at 7 p.m. ET: CMT Music Awards Red Carpet



The 2024 CMT Music Awards air live from Austin, Texas, on April 7 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.

