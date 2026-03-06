Her place: Ashley Cooke's headed to 'Marshals'

Riley Green isn't the only country artist on the set of the Yellowstone spinoff Marshals.

Sunday's episode of the series features a cameo appearance from Ashley Cooke. The "Your Place" singer will be seen in a bar performing her track "Next To You" from her 2023 debut album, Shot In the Dark.

Marshals airs Sunday nights on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/PT and streams on Paramount+.

In other Ashley Cooke news, she just released Ace Sessions, a collection of acoustic versions of songs from her 2025 project, Ace, which you can now watch on YouTube. Her version of the late Glen Campbell classic "Southern Nights" — which will appear on Gavin Adcock's upcoming project Country Never Dies — is also out now.

Next, Ashley heads to the U.K. for C2C: Country to Country 2026, where she'll perform in London, England; Belfast, Northern Ireland; and Glasgow, Scotland. Later this month, she'll join John Pardi on his Honkytonk Hollywood Tour.

