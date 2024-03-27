Hear a teaser of Megan Moroney's unreleased summer anthem

Megan Moroney may have just released "28th of June," but that's not stopping her from teasing more new music.



The "Tennessee Orange" singer recently hopped on TikTok to tease an unreleased breakup tune.



"Throwback to how I used to care about where you went, where you been, who you're with/ Losing my patience and checking locations and rereading texts that you sent/ I would cry 1, 2, 3, too many times/ Just wasting my prime on a guy who was more wrong than right," goes a verse, which Megan lip-synchs in her car in the video.



"Now I don't even know what I'm missing/ Don't care what it is or it isn't/ Don't need your attention or your time/ They said 'did you hear that'/ I say 'no thanks I'm fine/ I think I could wish you the best/ The truth is I couldn't care less/ How sweet it is to be so, so indifferent," she continues in the drum-heavy chorus.



You can hear the teaser clip in full now on Megan's TikTok.



Megan's currently in the top 20 of the country charts with her latest single, "I'm Not Pretty." You can find it on her debut album, Lucky, which arrived in 2023 and features the #1 hit "Tennessee Orange."

