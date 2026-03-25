HARDY has a huge hit with 'McArthur' — but it's complicated

It hasn't even been two months since HARDY released "McArthur," and the generational saga is already a top-25 hit.

While it seems to be making its way up the chart quickly, HARDY recalls it wasn't one of his quickest compositions.

"It took a couple, three hours maybe. I mean, to me that’s a medium one. A fast one is, I always like to think under an hour," he says. "But this one was a regular write. We definitely had to do like some surgery on this one, and make sure we had the timelines and all that kind of stuff in order. So it took a little bit of extra time."

Eric Church, Morgan Wallen and Tim McGraw join HARDY on the "McArthur" recording, which means he has a hit he can't exactly replicate on the road. So he's decided to play it completely solo.

"It’s not really a song that I want to play with my band," he explains. "I feel like if it’s already such a chill song, it’s something that I’ll just do with my acoustic guitar."

HARDY's currently on the COUNTRY! COUNTRY! TOUR, which resumes Thursday in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

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