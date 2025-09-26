'Hard Fought Hallelujah' made Brandon Lake + Jelly Roll 'bros'

Brandon Lake + Jelly Roll (Disney/Randy Holmes)
By Stephen Hubbard
Brandon Lake's already found success in Christian music, but he now has his first country hit and a CMA nomination thanks to his collaboration with Jelly Roll.

"I wrote the song 'Hard Fought Hallelujah' with some friends of mine last year, and then I released it," Brandon explains. "And just thinking about the lyrics of this song, I knew it would resonate with Jelly Roll. I thought it might be a long shot, but we reached out, having no idea that Jelly Roll had already heard the song on TikTok."

Luckily, timing was on Brandon's side, since Jelly had recently scaled back his screen time.
"A week [later] he threw his phone away, switched to a flip phone," Brandon says. "And so he was like, 'I love this song.' My team reaches out and was like 'Hey, would you jump on this song?' having no idea what's going on. He was like automatically ... '100% yes, I love this song.' And we just hit it off and became bros."

You'll find "Hard Fought Hallelujah" on Brandon's King of Hearts album, which also features Gabby Barrett on the track "As for Me & My Home."

Thanks to their collaboration, Brandon and Jelly will also vie for musical event of the year at November's CMA Awards.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299

    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!