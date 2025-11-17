A glimpse inside Cody Johnson's 4,000-square-foot trophy lodge

Cody Johnson will be vying for four trophies at Wednesday's CMA Awards, competing for entertainer and male vocalist of the year, plus musical event and music video for "I'm Gonna Love You" with Carrie Underwood.

Should Cody add to his collection, he has quite an impressive place to display his new accolades — thanks to an extensive home renovation and the fact that his wife asked him to keep his hunting trophies elsewhere.

"I redid my rodeo arena at my house," he explains. "At the end of the arena, there's a 4,000-square-foot trophy lodge and it has given me a place to put all my stuff."

"Because I've been in athletes' houses before where it looks like a shrine to them," Cody continues. "It's like, 'There's not even a damn family photo in here.' And with this forever home, I want [my kids] to have a place where it feels like home. It is this big, nice, beautiful home that dad went to work and provided for, and I want family pictures, and I want it to be about them."

Cody confesses there's obviously an upside for "dad" as well.

"If I condense all these trophies, when you walk into the trophy lodge, then you think, 'Wow, this is all really cool,'" he says.

Tune in to the 59th CMA Awards Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC to see how Cody fares.

