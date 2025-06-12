Get a taste of Megan Moroney at Nashville's Emo Cowgirl

If you plan to be in Nashville this summer, you might want to stop by and visit The Emo Cowgirl.

While that's Megan Moroney's nickname, it also happens to be the name of her pop-up bar in The Westin Nashville's L27 Rooftop Lounge.

Guests can order signature cocktails like the Am I Okay?, flavored with Bacardi, lemon and blueberry, as well as elevated comfort food. There's also Megan's Closet, which offers exclusive merch and her limited-edition Lane Boots.

Megan launched The Emo Cowgirl on Friday during CMA Fest, and it'll be open through August 31.

This week, the Georgia native tops the chart with "Am I Okay?", a feat she previously accomplished with her debut single, "Tennessee Orange."

