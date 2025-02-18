Get ready for An Evening with Vince Gill

Country Music Hall of Fame and Grand Ole Opry member Vince Gill has announced his summer tour.



An Evening with Vince Gill is set to kick off May 8 in Rochester, New York, and will hit Baltimore, Minneapolis, Atlanta, New York, Louisville and more before wrapping with a four-show run at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on Aug. 8, Aug. 9, Aug. 15 and Aug. 16.



"I left home 50 years ago to try and become an accomplished musician and perform in front of whoever would show up. All these years later, it feels as special today as it ever did," Vince shares.



Joining him onstage is an acclaimed eight-piece band that includes The Voice finalist Wendy Moten on vocals, and Grammy-winning songwriter and musician Jim "Moose" Brown on keyboards.

For ticket information and Vince's full tour schedule, visit vincegill.com.

