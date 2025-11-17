George Strait taps Zach Top for second Lubbock stadium show

George Strait has invited Zach Top to open for him at his newly added second stadium show in Lubbock, Texas.

The in-the-round show, scheduled for April 24, 2026, at AT&T Stadium, will also feature Dylan Gossett. It joins Strait's previously announced April 25, 2026, date in Lubbock, which will include Miranda Lambert and Hudson Westbrook.

Tickets for both shows go on sale at GeorgeStrait.com on Friday at 10 a.m. CT.

As previously reported, King George will be celebrated at the 47th annual Kennedy Center Honors in December. In early 2026, he'll be inducted into the Texas Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.