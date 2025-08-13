George Strait is one of this year’s Kennedy Center Honorees

Disney/Frank Micelotta
By Stephen Hubbard and Jill Lances
President Donald Trump revealed this year’s Kennedy Center Honorees Wednesday, with George Strait among the artists being recognized.

Trump made the announcement during a press conference. "I Will Survive" singer Gloria Gaynor, actor Sylvester Stallone, Phantom of the Opera star Michael Crawford and rock legends KISS are also part of the 49th class of Kennedy Center Honorees.

Strait has the most #1 songs of any country artist in history, with 60. He also boasts the third most certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America, behind The Beatles and Elvis Presley.

With 33 Platinum or multi-Platinum albums to his credit, he put out his 31st studio album in 2024, Cowboys and Dreamers. In July, he raised more than $6 million for Texas flood relief with a concert in Boerne.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299

    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!