George Birge's making 'the yuletide gay' on Friday

George Birge is dropping his cover of "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" on Friday.



This will be the "Mind on You" singer's first-ever holiday release.



"Always wanted to do a song for the season but had to do it my way," George shares on Instagram alongside a snippet of the holiday classic.



"My take on 'Have yourself a merry little Christmas' out THIS FRIDAY hope yall love it," he adds.



George isn't the only country artist with festive releases this season.



Little Big Town, Dan + Shay and Brett Eldredge recently served up new Christmas albums, while Gabby Barrett has her record, Carols and Candlelight, dropping Nov. 8.



Holiday release aside, George is currently in the top 10 of the country charts with his latest single, "Cowboy Songs."

