George Birge & Luke Bryan bring the intensity in 'Ride, Ride, Ride' video

There are a couple of wardrobe changes and a horse, but other than that, George Birge and Luke Bryan simply rely on the strength of their performance in the new music video for "Ride, Ride, Ride."

The duo delivers a high-intensity version of the song as the sun streams into an enormous barn in the new clip.

“Luke brings positive energy and star power to everything he does,” George says. “I was so thankful he agreed to be part of this music video. The grit and the visuals really helped bring the song to life, and I can’t wait for fans to see it.”

Even with hits like "Mind on You," "Cowboy Songs" and "It Won't Be Long," "Ride, Ride, Ride" is the fastest-rising single of George's career.

George and Luke got acquainted on last summer's Country Song Came On Tour. Currently on his Cowboy Songs run, George will join Darius Rucker on his Songs of Summer trek later this year.

