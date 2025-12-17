The Gatlin Brothers to mark their 70th anniversary with a concert at the Ryman

The Gatlin Brothers will be honored with a special show marking their 70th anniversary Feb. 23 at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium

The Gatlins will take the stage, as well as The Oak Ridge Boys, Big & Rich, Mae Estes, Lee Greenwood, T. Graham Brown, John Berry, Lorrie Morgan, The Isaacs, Mark Wills, Red Steagall, T.G. Sheppard and others performing songs made famous by the trio.

1979's "All the Gold in California" is perhaps the most well known of their many hits.

"Brother Steve, Brother Rudy, and I are grateful to God for the 70 years we have had making music together," lead singer Larry Gatlin says. "We are thankful for our millions of fans all over the world and for the good folks in Nashville who helped us make the music. We're also grateful to the performers and friends who will be participating in our 70th Anniversary Celebration."

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday.

