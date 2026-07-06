Gary LeVox finds 'Paradise' as Rascal Flatts book Sin City

Rascal Flatts is headed to Vegas this December for a special show during the National Finals Rodeo.

Gary LeVox, Jay DeMarcus and Joe Don Rooney will play The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for one night only on Saturday, Dec. 5.

Presales start Tuesday, before tickets go on sale to the public Friday.

The trio wrapped their Life Is a Highway Tour in March and currently only has half a dozen dates on their schedule through the end of 2026, with one more set for next year.

Meanwhile, Gary just released his inspirational single, "Paradise."

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