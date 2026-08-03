Garth Brooks plays Chicago as third stop on new arena tour

Garth Brooks' Blame It All on My Roots Tour (Courtesy Garth Brooks/Ticketmaster)

Garth Brooks in headed for the Windy City for his third stop on his Blame It All on My Roots Arena Tour.

He'll return to Chicago's Allstate Arena for the first time in 12 years to play Friday, Sept. 11, and Saturday, Sept. 12. The "Friends in Low Places" hitmaker already holds the record for most concerts played at the venue, with 23 so far.

Tickets are $153 plus sales tax and go on sale Friday.

The trek kicks of Aug. 20 with four shows in Indianapolis and continues Sept. 4 with four more shows in Denver.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.