Gabby Barrett's about to open a new chapter with new music

Though she put out her Christmas album, Carols and Candlelight, in late 2024, Gabby Barrett hasn't released new music since her second record, Chapter & Verse, came out more than a year ago.
"It kinda echoes 'I Hope' vibes a little bit," she says of the new song. "And I'm definitely turning a chapter on music that I've done like the past couple of years. ... I wrote it with HARDY and Jon Nite and Zach Abbott. So that'll be the next one out."
Gabby's debut #1, "I Hope," is featured on the compilation EP Love the One You're With, which came out in February.
