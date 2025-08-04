For Gabby Barrett, 'The Easy Part' was knowing she had to write with HARDY

Somehow, American Idol favorite Gabby Barrett just knew she had to write with HARDY.

Even though he's one of the most respected writers in the business, with their different musical styles, it wasn't exactly the obvious choice.

"I was talking on the phone with my team the one day," she tells ABC Audio. "We were just talking about writing and like what's coming up with that, and I just said to them, I said, 'I would love to write with HARDY if we can make that happen.' And I said, 'It's either gonna be awesome or it's gonna be different,' you know? And it was awesome."

The "awesome" result is Gabby's new single, "The Easy Part," which she and HARDY co-wrote with Zach Amend and Jon Nite.

"The Easy Part" is the first taste of Gabby's next cycle of music, her first since last year's Chapter & Verse and her Christmas album, Carols and Candlelight.

