Florida George Line announces return at CMA Fest

The first night of CMA Fest 2026 at Nashville's Nissan Stadium held a major surprise: the return of Florida Georgia Line.

As you can witness via multiple fan videos, Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley came back together Thursday night after an elaborate introduction by "Let's get ready to rumble!" boxing announcer Michael Buffer.

The two worked their way through the crowd singing 2012's "Round Here," before addressing the fans onstage.

"CMA Fest, it feels so good to be here tonight. It feels good to be here with my brother," Tyler told the crowd as he put his arm around Brian.

"And listen, we got three things to say," he continued. "First of all, God is good. Second of all, life is short, and most importantly, your boys, we back, baby!"

From there, FGL immediately went into their smash debut single, "Cruise."

The Florida Georgia Line socials and website are also back, now bearing the message: "FGL LFG." If you sign up for texts, this message follows: "Turns out, some things are just better together. Much more to come. FGL LFG."

The duo went on an "indefinite hiatus" in 2022, as Tyler and Brian both pursued solo endeavors.

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