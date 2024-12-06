Five months in, Cole Swindell's enjoying married life: 'It's been great'

It's been just over five months since Cole Swindell married his wife, Courtney Little, and he's been enjoying every minute of it.



"Not a whole lot's changed, but it's been great, honestly," Cole tells ABC Audio. "[It] took me long enough, but, it was worth every bit of the waiting, man. It's been great."



He's now looking forward to spending more time at home as he wraps his final show of the year on Saturday.



"We've been wide open since the wedding. I mean, I had a show two days after our wedding, then we went on our honeymoon," shares Cole. "So, looking forward to the holidays with our families."



Cole and Courtney tied the knot June 12 at an outdoor ceremony in Sonoma, California.



Cole's currently in the top 20 of the country charts with his real-life-inspired single, "Forever to Me."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.