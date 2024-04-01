Fan stories inspire Bailey Zimmerman

Songwriters typically tap on real-life experience to write new songs, and Bailey Zimmerman's no different.



The "Fall In Love" singer recently reflected on how his live shows and interacting with fans in person has catapulted his drive to write and record more music.



"I hear stories all the time, and some of them are real deep and some of them aren't as deep. But the stories you hear on the road [make] you want to go back and cut more songs and do music more," says Bailey. "That's what keeps me going every time I'm out there on this catwalk at the end singing these songs or saying what I'm saying."



"It's to help people," he adds. "Knowing that it's impacting all these people over the world is just, man, again, what a freaking blessing."



Bailey's currently traveling around the country on his sold-out Religiously. The Tour. On the music front, Bailey's now in the top 10 with "Where It Ends," the latest single from his debut record, Religiously. The Album.

Coming up, you can catch Bailey's performance of "Where It Ends" at the 2024 CMT Music Awards, airing live from Austin, Texas, April 7 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.

