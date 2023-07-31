Faith inspires Bailey Zimmerman's new tattoo

By Jeremy Chua

Bailey Zimmerman's got some fresh ink.

The "Fall In Love" hitmaker recently posted photos of him getting inked and the faith-inspired end product on Instagram.

"Just Believe," reads Bailey's new tattoo that goes across his right arm; a Christian cross replaces the "i" in "believe."

Check out pictures of Bailey's fresh inspirational tattoo on his Instagram.

Bailey's "Religiously" is now in the top 10 and rising up the country charts. He's also on tour with Morgan Wallen on the One Night At A Time World Tour, with upcoming stops in Columbus, Ohio, and Boston, Massachusetts, on August 12 and August 16, respectively.

For Bailey's full tour schedule and tickets, visit baileyzimmermanmusic.com.

