Explore Key West, Florida & Sphere Las Vegas in new Kenny Chesney profile

After his induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame, Kenny Chesney looked back on his life and career in a new CBS Sunday Morning profile promoting his upcoming book, Heart Life Music.

The piece takes fans inside his residency at Sphere Las Vegas and to some of his favorite spots in Key West, Florida.

“It’s amazing how much there is to say after all the hours we spent working on the book,” Kenny reflects. “But it’s a new way of looking at my music and my life; and I’m really excited to share it with people."

"For anybody with a dream they don’t quite know how to make happen, this is for you," he continues. "Because I was that guy, and looking back, I can’t believe everything that’s happened, the friends, the heroes, the dead-ends and breakthroughs. But really, it’s the courage to trust yourself – and use that to connect with people who need the music the same way I did.”

Heart Life Music hits bookstores Nov. 4.

You can check out Kenny's CBS Sunday Morning profile on YouTube.

