Even with a 'Dream Come True,' 'Church Girl' Carly Pearce is a worrier

If you've listened closely to Carly Pearce songs like "Dream Come True" and "Church Girl," it's apparent she's a deep thinker.

The Grand Ole Opry member admits she's also a bit of a worrier — something that just seems to run in the family.

"I worry a lot," Carly says. "I worry about everything. It’s in my blood ... my grandma was a worrier."

"I worry about all kinds of things," she continues. "It’s just hard to get my mind to shut off. I would like to worry less and live in the moment a little more."

"Church Girl" is already sparking debate on social media, as Carly's radio single, "Dream Come True," starts its climb up the chart. Both are previews of her upcoming fifth studio album.

