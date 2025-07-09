Eric Church, Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson & more to receive ACM Honors

The Academy of Country Music will celebrate Eric Church, Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Randy Travis and others at its 18th ACM Honors Aug. 20 at The Pinnacle in Nashville.

Eric will receive the ACM icon award, while Jelly Roll will be honored with the ACM lifting lives award for his charitable work. Randy will pick up the ACM milestone award.

The movie Twisters will be given the ACM film award, while Luke, who scored a #1 with "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma" from its soundtrack, will get the ACM international award.

Cody will be the recipient of the ACM spirit award, which was inspired by Merle Haggard. As previously announced, entertainer of the year Lainey Wilson will take home the artist-songwriter of the year honor.

Presales for the show start on Thursday, before tickets become available to the public on Friday.

