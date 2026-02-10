Eric Church found seeing himself on the IMAX screen 'unnerving'

Eric Church's Evangeline vs. The Machine Comes Alive arrives in IMAX theaters Wednesday, returning on Saturday as well.

On Tuesday the Chief started the day discussing his concert film on CBS Mornings.

"It was unnerving," he said of seeing it for the first time. "We went to a screening in L.A. and from my perspective, every night, I see my microphone and I see the people. I never see this behind me. And in IMAX, you're 12 feet tall, which I didn't mind. But it was unnerving ... and also enlightening to see it all happen. The stuff that I never get to see, I got to watch it on the IMAX thing."

"And the thing about the IMAX is it freezes a moment in time," he continued. "And I'm gonna get older, those fans are gonna get older, but we froze that moment in time forever musically."

You can watch Eric's complete CBS Mornings interview on YouTube.

The 19-track live album that accompanies Evangeline vs. The Machine Comes Alive also drops on Friday.

