Ella Langley's still 'Her,' but an unexpected cowboy is 'Toy'-ing with 'Texas'

The era of Ella Langley continues at country radio, as "Be Her" tops both the Mediabase and Billboard Country Airplay rankings for the first time.

While it's new to the pinnacle on Mediabase, it's currently taking its third victory lap atop the Billboard ranking.

Of course, it continues Ella's unbroken streak of chart-toppers that started with "you look like you love me" and "Don't Mind If I Do" with Riley Green, and continued with "weren't for the wind" and her cross-genre smash "Choosin' Texas."

After 28 weeks at #1, however, Ella's song about the Lone Star State falls from its long-held peak atop Hot Country Songs. Ironically, it's fellow country/pop queen Taylor Swift reclaiming the spot as she returns arm-in-arm with Sheriff Woody Pride and "I Knew It, I Knew You," from Toy Story 5.

Taylor's also #1 on the all-genre Hot 100, with "Texas" still flexing its staying power at #2.

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