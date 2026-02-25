Ella Langley, Tim McGraw, Russell Dickerson & many more booked to play CMA Fest at Nissan Stadium

The lineup for the 2026 CMA Fest concerts at Nissan Stadium is out now, with the annual celebration set to take place June 4-7 across downtown Nashville.

Bailey Zimmerman, Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Deana Carter, Ella Langley, Gretchen Wilson, HARDY, Jason Aldean, Jordan Davis, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, The Red Clay Strays, Riley Green, Russell Dickerson, Shaboozey, Tim McGraw, Tucker Wetmore, Zach Top, The Band Perry and Stephen Wilson Jr. are all set to play the main stage this year.

Four-night stadium passes are on sale now, with part of the proceeds going to fund the CMA Foundation's work to enhance music education across the U.S.

Once again, the festivities will be captured for a national TV special that will air on ABC and Hulu sometime this summer.

Look for details on the remaining CMA Fest activities to be revealed in the weeks to come, specifically the lineups for the multiple stages that will once again take over downtown Nashville.

