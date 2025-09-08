Ella Langley, Megan Moroney & Lainey Wilson lead 59th CMA noms

Country Music Association
By Stephen Hubbard
Ella Langley, Megan Moroney and Lainey Wilson lead the nominations for the 59th annual CMA Awards with six apiece.
Zach Top follows closely behind with five, while Riley Green and Cody Johnson each have four.
The event known as Country Music's Biggest Night will take place Nov. 19 at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. It airs live on ABC starting at 8 p.m. ET and streams the next day on Hulu.
Here's a complete rundown of the contenders for the 59th annual Country Music Association Awards:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Lainey Wilson

SINGLE OF THE YEAR
"4x4xU" – Lainey Wilson
"Ain't No Love In Oklahoma" – Luke Combs
"Am I Okay?" – Megan Moroney
"I Never Lie" – Zach Top
"you look like you love me" – Ella Langley & Riley Green

ALBUM OF THE YEAR 
Am I Okay? – Megan Moroney
Cold Beer & Country Music – Zach Top
F-1 Trillion – Post Malone
I'm The Problem – Morgan Wallen
Whirlwind – Lainey Wilson

SONG OF THE YEAR 
"4x4xU" – Jon Decious, Aaron Raitiere, Lainey Wilson
"Am I Okay?" – Jessie Jo Dillon, Luke Laird, Megan Moroney
"I Never Lie" – Carson Chamberlain, Tim Nichols, Zach Top
"Texas" – Johnny Clawson, Josh Dorr, Lalo Guzman, Kyle Sturrock
"you look like you love me" – Riley Green, Ella Langley, Aaron Raitiere 

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR 
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Ella Langley
Megan Moroney
Lainey Wilson 

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Zach Top
Morgan Wallen 

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady A
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts
The Red Clay Strays 

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR 
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Maddie & Tae
The War And Treaty 

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR 
"Don't Mind If I Do" – Riley Green (featuring Ella Langley)
"Hard Fought Hallelujah" – Brandon Lake with Jelly Roll
"I'm Gonna Love You" – Cody Johnson (with Carrie Underwood)
"Pour Me A Drink" – Post Malone (feat. Blake Shelton)
"You Had To Be There" – Megan Moroney (feat. Kenny Chesney) 

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR 
"Am I Okay?" – Megan Moroney
"I'm Gonna Love You" – Cody Johnson (with Carrie Underwood)
"Somewhere Over Laredo" – Lainey Wilson
"Think I'm In Love With You" – Chris Stapleton
"you look like you love me" – Ella Langley & Riley Green

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ella Langley
Shaboozey
Zach Top
Tucker Wetmore
Stephen Wilson Jr.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299

    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!