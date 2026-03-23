Ella Langley marks another 'Billboard' milestone with 'Choosin' Texas'

Ella Langley's just set the record as the female country artist with the longest reign atop Billboard's all-genre Hot 100, as "Choosin' Texas" spends its fourth week at #1.

The Platinum single also remains atop the Billboard Hot Country Songs, Billboard Country Streaming Songs and Billboard Country Digital Song Sales charts.

Even more, "Choosin' Texas" is also a hit internationally, spending a dozen weeks at #1 in the U.K., 11 weeks in Australia and seven weeks in Canada.

It's the lead single from Ella's sophomore album, Dandelion, which comes out April 10, followed by The Dandelion Tour May 7.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.