Ella Langley, Jordan Davis, Dan + Shay and more expand 61st ACMs lineup

Five-time ACM Awards host Blake Shelton will return to perform at the upcoming 61st ceremony, the Academy of Country Music revealed Friday.

ACM new male artist Tucker Wetmore and new female artist Avery Anna have secured stage time as well, along with newcomer and album of the year nominee Carter Faith.

Dan + Shay, Ella Langley, Jordan Davis, Kane Brown, Thomas Rhett, Zach Top and The Red Clay Strays join the rundown, too.

Superstar Shania Twain will host the show, with previously announced performers Cody Johnson, Kacey Musgraves, Lainey Wilson, Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert and Riley Green already on board.

The ACM Awards return to Las Vegas this year for the first time since 2022. The award show will also be back in its usual Sunday time slot as it streams live on Prime Video May 17 from MGM Grand Garden Arena.

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