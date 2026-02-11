Ella Langley is American Eagle's 'Denim Darling'

Ella Langley's the new face of American Eagle.

"The Denim Darling," the brand's homepage reads, as it rolls out its campaign "introducing the award-winning country music star in her favorite AE looks."

Ella also debuted the partnership with an Instagram video in which she's modeling its fashions.

"When I started out playing gigs I was 18," she says in the ad, set to the title track of her upcoming album. "There wasn't a day or a time I don't remember where this wasn't the plan. Country music is storytelling. And then you do it with a little bit of twang."

"It's cool to be from such a small place and get to do such massive things," she adds.

The Hope Hull, Alabama, native currently tops both the Billboard Hot 100 and Country Airplay charts with "Choosin' Texas," the lead single from Dandelion, which drops April 10.

