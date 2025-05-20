Eli Young Band's keeping 'Strange Hours' on new single, album + tour

UnLevel Records/Reservoir Media Music
By Stephen Hubbard

Eli Young Band is keeping some "Strange Hours" these days. That's the title of their new single, album and tour.

The 13-song project will arrive Aug. 1 and includes the four tracks from their Nothing on the Wild EP, which came out in February.

"This is a full circle moment for us, going back home to Denton, Texas to record the album that is our first independent release in years," lead singer Mike Eli says. "It was just us in the studio with our producers and a couple of old friends making music that we love! These songs are special to us and this record is the start of a whole new chapter for EYB!"

The band will kick off their 55-stop Strange Hours Tour June 7 in Cambridge, Idaho. Presales start Wednesday, May 21, before tickets become available to the public on Friday, May 23.

