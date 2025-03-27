'Easy Does It': Dylan Scott's third album is on the way

Dylan Scott's taking a more laid-back approach as he gets ready to release his new album, Easy Does It.

"For me, the phrase 'easy does it' represents where I'm at in my life right now," he explains. "I've spent so much time in the past focusing on what I was going to do next in my career, comparing myself to my peers and worrying about what others needed from me."

But now, things are different for the Louisiana native.

"Having kids and being married has allowed me to see what I have right in front of me and embrace it," Dylan says. "Don't get me wrong, I'm still working hard. But I am more comfortable with myself and my career than ever before, which has made life so much easier.”

Dylan's third studio album includes six new songs, plus his current hit, "This Town's Been Good to Us." The new track "I Hate Whiskey" drops March 28.

Here's the complete track listing for Easy Does It, which arrives May 30:

"What He'll Never Have"

"I Hate Whiskey"

"Easy Does It"

"This Town's Been Too Good To Us"

"Twice"

"Country Till I Die"

"Back Forty"

"Smoke Follows Beauty"

"You'd Think I Was A Cowboy"

"Till I Can't, I Will"

"I Owe You One"

