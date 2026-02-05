'Easier Gone': Jason Aldean sings Songs About Us with his wife

Jason Aldean's praising his wife's performance on their new duet.

Brittany Aldean sings with her husband for the first time on "Easier Gone," a track from his upcoming 12th studio album.

"Britt absolutely crushed this duet!" Jason wrote on his socials Thursday, along with a plug for the song's new lyric video.

Even though the two met when Brittany was on season 11 of American Idol in 2012, she hasn't pursued her music career since she and Jason tied the knot in Mexico in March 2015.

The couple welcomed Memphis Aldean in 2017 and Navy Rome Aldean in 2019.

Jason's Songs About Us album is set to drop April 24.

