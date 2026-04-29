Ease into Keith Urban's 'Flow State' with some yacht rock covers

Keith Urban's yacht rock covers album, Flow State, will arrive June 12, just in time to hit the beach.

You can now sample his version of Seals & Crofts' "Summer Breeze," recorded at his Nashville studio The Sound, along with the record's one original, "We Go Back," which features Michael McDonald.

“The origins of this kind of music was, in certain ways, a reaction and an antidote to the stresses of the times," Keith says. "Its sole mission (and soul mission) is unchanged…to bring us together and remind us that life is happening NOW- the eternal now- and we have far more in common than not."

"I hope wherever you hear this album you can feel the exhale, comfort and optimism these songs were originally written by and for," he adds.

The Aussie superstar's 13th studio album also features his cover of Walter Egan's "Magnet and Steel" from 1978. The original included background vocals from Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham. This time, it's Little Big Town.

Fellow guitar god John Mayer joins him on "Guitar Man."

Here's the complete track listing for Keith Urban's Flow State:

"Steal Away"

"Baby Come Back"

"Magnet and Steel" featuring Little Big Town

"Just the Two of Us"

"On and On"

"We Go Back" featuring Michael McDonald

"Help Is On Its Way"

"How Much I Feel"

"Summer Breeze"

"I Just Wanna Stop"

"Guitar Man" featuring John Mayer

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