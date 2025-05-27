Dylan Scott's got some new wheels & a new deal

When you're the newest national ambassador for Ford Trucks, you've got to have the right wheels.

That's why the automaker presented Dylan Scott with the keys to a new black Ford SuperDuty F-250 King Ranch Edition at his album release party in Nashville.

“I bought my first Ford when I was a senior in high school,” he recalls. “At first, I loved them because my dad loved them, but as I got older, it was for the dependability and craftsmanship."

"I think for the most part, we all grew up the same way," he adds, "driving back roads, hunting, going out on dates and talking to buddies. A lot of life happens in the truck.”

Stay tuned to see what Dylan's partnership with Ford brings. His third album, Easy Does It, arrives Friday, May 30.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.