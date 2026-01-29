Dylan Scott says 'the one about me dying' is his wife's favorite song

Dylan Scott's latest hit, "What He'll Never Have," is a family affair.

"It's a special song to me," he tells ABC Audio. "One, I've got my little brother, he's a co-writer on the song. He's my lead guitar player. It's his first-ever song that's being recorded. Top 40, top 20 now. So it's fun watching him get excited about all this stuff, you know. It makes me happy."

Dylan's brother, Logan Robinson, can be even more excited now, since "What He'll Never Have" just broke into the top 15.

What mystifies Dylan about his hit, however, is how his muse, wife Blair Robinson, feels about the tune.

"Here's what I don't understand about the song," he reveals. "I've written all these love songs, right? 'My Girl,' 'Nobody,' 'Can't Have Mine,' all these brownie-point songs for my wife. And then I write this song and it's her favorite one, the one about me dying. Can you explain that to me?"

"She said, 'What female [doesn't] want to hear that? "If I was to die, just know that whoever you find, the love I have for you, he'll never have."' Like, what?" he asks. "I don't know. She was right, though. It's a big hit for us."

Dylan sets his Till I Can't I Will Tour in motion March 12 in Syracuse, New York.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.